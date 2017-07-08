One dead in three-car crash on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga – One person was killed late Saturday morning in a three-vehicle accident on I-20.
According to police, a tan Honda Accord had stalled on I-20 eastbound just west of Columbia Drive. A white Ford pickup truck hit the Honda from the rear, spun out and then struck a white Acura.
The driver of the Honda was killed, and a passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital.
The accident happened around 11:20 am.
Police are still investigating the incident.
