One dead, one injured in Chamblee drug-related shooting

CHAMBLEE, GA. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition from a drug-related shooting Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at the Sierra Village Apartments.

Seven kilos of cocaine and $230,000 in counterfeit hundred dollar bills were recovered at the scene.

None of the victims’ names have been released. Chamblee Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 770-986-5005.

