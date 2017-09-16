One person trapped by fallen power line

Crews work to remove person trapped by fallen utility pole (Photo: WXIA)

A woman was entrapped in a car after the car struck a utility pole fell in the 3700 block of Paces Ferry Road NW early Saturday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Fire Department crews on the scene, a power line was draped across the car, which delayed extrication of the woman inside the Mercedes that was involved in the incident.

A Georgia Power crew was en route to the scene to assist with the incident.

Once the woman was removed, they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



