Part-time KSU professor jailed on drug, alcohol charges

MARIETTA, GA. - A part-time instructor at Kennesaw State University is facing three felony drug charges.

According to police, Brent Christopher Allsup was booked into the Cobb County jail around 7 pm on Oct. 6. He was also charged on one open-container misdemeanor count.

Kennesaw State said Allsup teaches part-time in the school's Coles College of Business, School of Accountancy. He has been employed since fall 2010, but is currently not teaching classes.

Jail records show Allsup bonded out about 2:30 a.m. the next morning for $11,220.

The school said an investigation is pending.

