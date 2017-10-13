Part-time officer arrested for child exploitation

ROSWELL, GA. - A part-time Tunnel Hill, Ga., police officer was arrested after police said he traveled to Roswell with the intent to engage in sexual acts with an underage child.

On Thursday, October 12, Abraham Flores Galvan journeyed to a shopping center on Woodstock Road where he was met by Roswell police and a North Fulton SWAT team.

Police said Galvan initiated contact with an individual who identified themselves as being a child under the age of consent.

Roswell police said it has been involved in multi-agency undercover operations targeting online predators. The operation's goal is to arrest people who use the Internet to entice children for indecent purposes.

Tunnel Hill police were notified of Galvan's arrest. Tunnel Hill is located in northwest Georgia.

