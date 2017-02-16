Passengers say cruise ship kept them in dark about missing GA man

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Carnival Elation is back home at its port in Jacksonville after a man from Georgia fell overboard earlier this week.

Passengers leaving the ship Thursday morning had more questions than answers including some wondering why the cruise line did not alert them to what happened.

"It's sad, very sad," passenger Yolanda M. said.

"We never heard nothing," a passenger not wanting to be identified said.

First Coast News, 11Alive’s sister station in Jacksonville, reached out to Carnival, but they did not have information readily available.

Teressa Pratt followed the news on land, but didn't want to discuss it at length with her son and daughter-in-law onboard the Elation.

"I'm sure it definitely put a damper on their vacation, but tragedies do happen," Pratt said.

The Coast Guard said 24-year-old Kevin Wellons of Robbins, Georgia was seen on ship surveillance video falling from the 11th deck Monday morning near Grand Key Bahamas.

His wife didn't report him missing until they arrived in Nassau, Bahamas around 8:30 a.m., saying he was last seen six hours earlier.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed to Great Inagua and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews from Air Station Miami covered more than 1,381 square miles over nine hours searching for the man.

"We don't know we're still trying to find out ourselves," a passenger identified as Willy, said.

In a statement, Carnival Elation said: "Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

The Elation is scheduled to depart Jacksonville for another trip Thursday evening.

