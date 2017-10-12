Child sees through man's lie in failed kidnapping

Patrols are increased in a Canton neighborhood after someone tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Investigators said around 5:30 p.m., the child was walking in the subdivision where he lives called Summer Walk, located off Fate Conn Rd.

He told police he was approached by a white male with long hair, driving a newer model, four-door, black car with tinted windows.

The man told the boy that his mother was sick at the hospital and she sent "them" to pick him up. However, the boy had just spoken to his mom on his cell phone and told the suspect that she was at home.

The boy went home and told his mother what happened and she called police. The boy said he couldn't tell if there was more than one person in the car because the windows were tinted.

Detectives are reviewing security cameras located in the neighborhood in an attempt to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883, or call 911.

