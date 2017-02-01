It was 3:30 pm on January 30 at the TJ Maxx in Peachtree City. A customer walked up to the cashier and handed over his purchase: two shirts, two baby outfits, sheets, and bedding. The total was $260.71. He paid with three hundred-dollar bills, and dug around in both pockets for several minutes before finding the exact change. It was an odd move for a man who had just $300 in counterfeit money.

Odd like his dress: sunglasses and a baseball hat while indoors. But also a button-up shirt, sweater, and khaki slacks.

Before the cashier is even finished giving him the change, he's grabbing his bags and quickly walking out of the store. As he quickly exits behind a woman pushing a shopping cart, he purses his lips. It's all captured on high-resolution store surveillance cameras.

When workers at the TJ Maxx realized the money was fake, they called Peachtree City Police. Now, police are searching for the man at the center of the video. He's described as a black man, 30-40 years old, 6'1", and 230 pounds. The white baseball hat he was wearing had a navy blue Ralph Lauren logo on the front and a number 3 on the side. He had some facial hair, but not a full beard.

If you know the man Peachtree City Police are searching for, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

