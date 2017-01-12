Peachtree City home engulfed in flames; no injuries reported

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- Fire officials said no one was home when a fire engulfed a Peachtree City home, Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. and crews arrived in in less than 5 minutes to find a blaze spreading through 70 percent of the home in the 300 block of Vendella Circle.

Despite the intense blaze, firefighters were able to enter the home and bring the flames under control in about 20 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Peachtree City Fire Department said that no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported as crews battled it.

The cause is still under investigation.

