Peachtree PD warn residents of Amazon e-mail scam

ATLANTA – Peachtree City Police Department are warning residents about an e-mail scam that they may have received already.

A photo released on Facebook shows an invoice from Amazon between a buyer and a seller. The bill shows the sale of a 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a transaction that nearly went downhill.

Police are encouraging all consumers to not send money online when making a purchase with an independent seller.

Meet in person and make transactions in a safe location (like the police department parking lot),” the department wrote.

The police notes that other common them in many scams is a sudden death in the seller’s family.

