A pedestrian was hit and killed off of Roswell Road Monday morning.

A pedestrian was hit and killed near Roswell Road Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Marietta Police confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a tractor trailer and died on scene. The crash happened right outside the Restaurant Depot.

That section of Roswell Road is a divided highway with a speed limit of 45 MPH. There is not a crosswalk immediately in front of the store, but there is one about 100 yards at a nearby intersection.

11Alive News has a crew on the way. Check back for details within the hour.

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Roswell Road Monday morning.

Check live traffic updates here.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)