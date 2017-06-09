Pence: Handel will be 'true partner' to Trump

VP Mike Pence and Karen Handel

ATLANTA -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Cobb County Friday, talking up Republican Karen Handel at an event that raised $250,000 for her campaign.

Handel gave a warm welcome to Pence at their Cobb Energy Centre fundraiser – a contrast to a campaign where the Trump Administration goes largely unmentioned by Handel or her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff.

Moments earlier outside the venue, two "Bikers for Trump" watched the Pence motorcade arrive – hopeful that Handel can go to Congress to work with the president.

"The fact that Vice President Pence is in the building supporting her is enough to say that she’s with him," said Brian Strzalkowski of Douglasville, a Bikers for Trump member.

Pence’s speech endorsing Handel had an unexpected highlight.

"We’re going to pass the largest tax increase since the days of Ronald Reagan," Pence said as some in the audience gasped.

Pence’s recovery was equally memorable.

"I’m sorry. I was reading off Jon Ossoff’s speech there," Pence laughed. "We’re going to pass one of the largest tax cuts in American history." Pence tweeted afterward that Handel would be a "true partner" to the administration if elected in Georgia's Sixth District.

Outside the venue, a handful of Ossoff supporters vied for attention from a distant sidewalk - wary of Handel’s fundraising links to Trump.

"Absolutely she will do Trump’s bidding in Congress," said Caroline Stover.

Handel told the crowd at her fundraiser that the event put her fundraising above the $5 million mark for the special election.

Prior to the fundraiser, Pence spoke to veterans and active duty personnel at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, where he promised the administration would expand military spending.





