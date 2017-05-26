Woman dies after falling at High Falls State Park

High Falls State Park (Photo: Tom George)

A woman is dead after falling at High Falls State Park Friday evening.

Sergeant Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they got the call around 5:45 p.m.

Sgt. Bittick says 37-year-old Danielle Flanagan, from Savannah, fell off one of falls at the park.

EMS arrived on the scene, pulled Flanagan from the water and performed CPR and got her breathing again. She was then taken to the Monroe County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to Sgt. Bittick, Flanagan was with her husband and child at the time of the incident.

The accident is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR Conservation Sgt. Tony Fox says this time of year when they start to see an increase in drowning incidents.

"Unfortunately drownings are all too common... it happens every summer, we deal with it. At this point we don't know for certain that this is a drowning. It could be. It may not be."

Sgt. Fox says It appears that Flanagan did hit some rocks during the fall, and may have suffered traumatic injuries.

