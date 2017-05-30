Person shot at Cobb Co. movie theater

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

COBB COUNTY, GA - A person was shot at a movie theater in Cobb County, police said.

Officers responded to the Regal Cinemas at 2480 East-West Connector in Austell around 11:00 Tuesday night and found a male shot. His age has not been released. He told authorities he was walking through the parking lot when someone opened fire.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police tape secured the scene and a shell casings were seen on the ground.

No arrest has been made.

