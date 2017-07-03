PETA offers reward for arrest after dog found buried alive dies

Eric Perdue was walking his dog the evening of June 6, when he came across another dog. The dog was buried up to its nose. It was still alive.

"Whoever did it took their time. It's easy access to the road," Eric said.

The path is an ATV trail located near Rock Mountain Boulevard and Lewis Road. Eric dug the brown chow mix out of the dirt and rushed to get her emergency Veterinary care, but she didn't survive. Her name was Lulu.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for this crime.

"Someone must know where this dog came from and who buried her alive, leaving her to suffer in terror for days," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DeKalb County Animal Services at 404-294-2939.

PHOTOS | Dog found buried alive dies, PETA increases reward

© 2017 WXIA-TV