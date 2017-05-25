Photo appears to show worms in daycare milk

A photo of worms in a cup of milk allegedly meant to be served to kids at an Atlanta daycare is at the center of a state investigation. ATLANTA -

An anonymous tipster sent 11Alive the picture, writing:

“I saw white specs in the milk floating around. So I took the cup so the milk could put the insects on the side. And as I was looking at it I seen its head sticking up and down and wiggling. That’s what I’d seen in the student’s milk. I found rat pellets in the room next to the kitchen and in the kitchen area in the next building where they cook the student’s food in. She should already know because, like the lady informed me, this has been ongoing.”

11Alive is not identifying the daycare because it remains in good-standing with the state, but we’ve learned that it’s had repeated issues in the past. State inspectors have made at least 12 visits to the daycare since 2015. On average, the state makes unannounced inspections at daycares twice a year.

In the violations cited at the daycare in question, going back to 2015, investigators found issues ranging from broken toilets and sinks in the bathrooms, no supervision as two of the children inappropriately touched themselves, spiders in the bathroom and ceiling, unsafe playground area, missing background checks for some employees, no evidence of annual vehicle safety inspection to a staff member taking pictures of children with their diapers off.

The state says those issues have been addressed and the daycare is now in good-standing.

Reg Griffin of Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the agency which regulates child care centers, said they learned of the latest allegations on Wednesday, and are working to determine if they’re true.

“I think it's very disturbing and concerning anytime you hear about this type of situation or allegations of this type,” Griffin said. “Very serious.

What does it take to shut down a daycare with a history of problems?

“We really look…at repeated violations,” Griffin said. “We would have to look at each individual citation and see what, if any improvements have been made.”

Griffin said state law only allows the agency to shut down a daycare if the issues aren’t addressed and children are in imminent danger. So as much as the state does to regulate these facilities, the buck ultimately still falls on parents to do their due diligence.

“Childcare is the ultimate buyer beware category,” Griffin said. “These are our children that we’re placing in these centers….we encourage parents to take this very seriously.”

The state is now working to see if the new allegations are legitimate. If they are, results will be posted to the Bright from the Start website.

Griffin encourages parents to do extensive research before placing their children in any daycare facility, as well as interview the director, stop by the center for a visit, ask for references, and also check the state’s website for any documented history of the daycare.

If you wish to file a complaint about your daycare center, or look up the daycare’s inspection records, visit: http://decal.ga.gov/ You can also report daycare issues to Bright from the Start by calling them at 404-656-5957.

