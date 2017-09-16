Photos released of man wanted in SW Atlanta shooting

ALL IMAGES ATLANTA PD

ATLANTA - Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm at 1722 Campbellton Road, when a 39-year-old male victim and the suspect were inside a vehicle when the struggle began.

At some point, the suspect shot the victim several times. The victim ran from the vehicle, which the suspect then drove away.

The man was taken to Grady Hospital in serious condition.

Police have located the vehicle and are processing it for evidence. They are still trying to identify the suspect and determine what happened.

© 2017 WXIA-TV