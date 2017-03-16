WXIA
Close

PHOTOS | Show us your green!

Jessica Noll, WXIA 6:27 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

ATLANTA -- Happy St. Patrick's Day! 

Show us your green, click here. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Tips for a safe St. Patrick's Day

WXIA

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the city

WXIA

Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

WXIA

Atlanta goes green for St. Patrick's Day parade

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories