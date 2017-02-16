Piedmont Hospital participates in mass casualty drill

Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta (Photo: 11Alive)

ATLANTA – In an effort to keep its employees and patients safe in the case of an attack, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will be holding a mass casualty drill.

Piedmont Atlanta, located at 1968 Peachtree Road, NW, will have actors playing patients and local public safety and emergency services officers working with staff members to handle the influx of patients on Thursday.

According to Piedmont, it’s important to test the staff members, stress operations and find areas of improvement should it ever encounter a tragic event. By participating in the drill during normal hours, the hospital said, it will have a full staff on hand to assure that we provide the same high-level of service to our patients while preparing for the future.

