Pitbull owner in custody after child dies in attack

ATLANTA - ATLANTA - A little boy died on the scene of a pit bull attack Tuesday morning. Within hours, the dog owner was in custody.

Two other children were injured: a little girl is in critical condition and the other child was evaluated and released, according to Atlanta Police spokesperson Warren Pickard.





Officials were called to the 1200 block of Gideons Drive in SW Atlanta around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. SkyTracker 11 flew over the scene where belongings were seen scattered over the road.

Shamonte Clayton lives in the neighborhood and said he was awoken to the sound of screams. "I knew it had to be something serious because this is the time the kids go to school," he said.

Clayton said he ran outside and saw one dog standing over a little girl who was hurt. "She had been mauled and bitten up really badly," he said.

After that, he said he ran off a dog standing near the little boy's "life-less body."

"The mother was standing there screaming. She couldn't pick the child up, so I picked his body up and carried him to the ambulance," he said.

Clayton said he's seen the dogs before. "They frequent the neighborhood a lot...they haven't been aggressive in the past," he said.

"Why are you letting two full grown pit bulls roam this neighborhood freely when the neighborhood is full of elementary school aged kids," Clayton asked of the owner.

Investigators found the owner of the dogs and said one dog was shot and two others were taken into custody. Atlanta Police confirmed the owner of the dogs has been arrested, but his name has not yet been released.

Pickard said a group of elementary-aged kids were walking to school when the attack happened. "We had some brave kids, some kids ran back to the scene to pull the dogs off the children that were injured," he said.

