Pleasantdale storage unit catches fire, owner charged

Pleasantdale storage unit catches fire

Jessica Noll, WXIA 7:12 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A storage unit owner is under arrest after his unit caught fire because of a candle he had lit.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was charged with reckless conduct for having an open flame, used to light the inside. He was also charged with trespassing.

The preliminary determination was that the fire was accidental, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Eric Jackson said.

It’s unknown whether the man lived inside the unit, however, he had 24-hour access to the unit.

He was booked into DeKalb County Jail.

