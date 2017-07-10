Police: 2 victims shot after suspect asks if 'they remembered him'

ATLANTA - Police were called to Grady Hospital for a report of two people who were shot shortly after midnight.

The shooting happened at 3675 Crosby Drive NW. The victims said they stepped outside and were approached by the suspect who asked if they remembered him. He then continued to shoot both of them and fled the scene, according to police.

The victims sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

The suspect is described as being a black male, wearing all black, weighing 150 lbs., 5'11", slim build and a low haircut.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and 11Alive will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

