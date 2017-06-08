Police are searching for missing 27-year-old woman

HIAWASSEE, GA - Towns County Sheriff is looking for a 27-year-old who went missing on Monday, June 5.

Victoria Elizabeth Ann Edlin was reported missing by her family in Hiawassee, GA.

She is described as being 5'4", weighing about 120 pounds, having red hair and blue eyes.

The last time she had any contact with the family member who reported her missing was back in April.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Edlin, they are asked to contact the Towns County Sheriff's Office at 706-896-4444. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can report tips to 706-89603697 or on the website at www.townssheriff.com/contactus.html.

