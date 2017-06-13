Police arrest man accused of stomping, smashing woman's windshield

(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police said they arrested the man seen on video jumping on a woman's car and smashing in the windshield.

Last Monday, an Atlanta woman told police she was leaving the Kroger grocery store on Moreland Avenue when the man came out of nowhere, jumped on the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and kicked the windshield several times until it shattered. The incident was all caught on the woman's dash camera.

After the incident, the woman drove away and called police.

One week later, police arrested Jaron Williams after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip.

Williams was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he was charged with felony criminal damage to property.

