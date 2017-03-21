WXIA
Close

Police: Avoid intersection of school bus crash

Julie Wolfe, WXIA 3:52 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

Gwinnett County Police warned drivers to avoid the intersection of Cumming Hwy. and Suwanee Dam Road Tuesday afternoon after a schoool bus crash.

No children were injured in the crash, but another driver had "visible injuries", according to police. 

A tow truck was called for the school bus and car. Lanes were shut down due to the crash, but traffic was still flowing, according to police. 

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP | Check live traffic updates here

Gwinnett Police Dept‏ @GwinnettPd now More Accident involving a school bus at Cumming Hwy and Suwanee Dam Rd. No kids were injured. Visible injuries to other driver. Avoid the area.

Gwinnett Police Dept‏ @GwinnettPd now More Accident involving a school bus at Cumming Hwy and Suwanee Dam Rd. No kids were injured. Visible injuries to other driver. Avoid the area.


© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories