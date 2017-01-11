Police canvass neighborhood for new clues in search for serial rapist

Police released a sketch of a possible rape suspect.

ATLANTA – Police canvassed a Mechanicsville neighborhood Wednesday in search of clues that might lead them to a serial rapist.

Investigators canvassed the area near Rosa Burney Park. According to Atlanta Police, the person depicted in this sketch is suspected of at least four assaults.

Police said all four crimes happened along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard between Turner Field and West End. The youngest victim was a juvenile, police said.

The possible suspect is thought to be around 5’9” or 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 404-546-2652.

