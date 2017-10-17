Police charge man in JCT Kitchen shooting

Atlanta PD has charged a man with a shooting that took place back in August at a popular Midtown eatery.

Thaddeus Todd, 25, was already in Fulton County Jail on other robbery charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting incident that left a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the stomach and thigh.

Todd has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by first offender probationer. He is also suspected of several other high-profile armed robbery cases this past summer.

Todd was identified as the shooter through witnesses and surveillance cameras at the JCT Kitchen, located at 1198 Howell Mill Rd., as well.

Police said they are thankful to the many witnesses that provided cell phone footage that aided in identifying the suspect. Also, shell casings recovered at the scene of the incident were positively tested and later identified as being from a firearm in Todd’s possession, investigators said.

