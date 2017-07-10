WXIA
Man assaults two women, dies in run from police

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:08 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, GA - Fulton County officers chased a male suspect down Old National Highway that ended in a fatal crash. 

Officers received a call at 6:15 a.m. of two women being assaulted by a male subject at the Biscayne Apartments at 5401 Old National Highway, College Park. 

When police arrived to the apartments, the male suspect fled the scene, leading to a chase down Old National Highway. 

The chase ended when the suspect's car flipped and hit a telephone pole on Old National Highway and Creole Road. 

Police have confirmed that the suspect is deceased.

11Alive is continuing to gather information and will update this story. 

 

