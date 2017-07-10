COLLEGE PARK, GA - Fulton County officers chased a male suspect down Old National Highway that ended in a fatal crash.

Officers received a call at 6:15 a.m. of two women being assaulted by a male subject at the Biscayne Apartments at 5401 Old National Highway, College Park.

When police arrived to the apartments, the male suspect fled the scene, leading to a chase down Old National Highway.

The chase ended when the suspect's car flipped and hit a telephone pole on Old National Highway and Creole Road.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is deceased.

11Alive is continuing to gather information and will update this story.

