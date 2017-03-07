Police chase leads to assault suspect's arrest

33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

DORAVILLE, Ga. -- An assault suspect is in police custody after leading Doraville Police on a chase that ended in Lilburn.

According to the Doraville Police Department, an officer on patrol ran the tag on a silver 2010 Ford Focus and found it was linked to a person wanted for aggravated assault out of Norcross. When the officer tried to initiate the traffic stop, the driver sped off from the scene and led the officer on a chase into Lilburn.

The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Terryon Harris, was arrested and could face several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to obey traffic control device and reckless driving.

According to authorities, Harris was originally wanted out of Norcross for aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude and aggravated assault on a police officer.

