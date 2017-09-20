Search underway near Emory for VA Hospital patient

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a patient who reportedly walked away from the VA Hospital near Emory University.

DeKalb County K-9 units are assisting with the search, according to police.

Emory Alert: There is a police emergency occurring on #Emory main campus. Shelter in place. — EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) September 20, 2017

A number of alarms were reported to going off at various spots around the campus. A shelter has been reportedly put in place.

This story is developing.

