Police: Fake attorney scammed $30,000+ by offering immigration counsel

DULUTH, Ga. – A man who went by a fake alias and posed as an immigration attorney swindled tens-of-thousands of dollars from people seeking his council, Gwinnett County investigators say.

Police say the man, whose real name they believe is Eduardo Bueno Cabrera, posed as an attorney named Juan Manuel Pineda Cruz. Investigators have linked him to at least four victims so far, but suspect there could be more. So far, police think he’s stolen more than $30,000 from his victims, and they are now trying to confirm his identity.

The first incident was reported in mid-December last year, when the suspect allegedly introduced himself to the victim as an immigration attorney who was practicing in metro Atlanta. According to the victim, the suspect sounded well versed in immigration law, so he paid the suspect over $6,000 dollars to assist in having several of his family members brought to the U.S. legally. This never happened, according to the victim, and the suspect stopped communicating with the victim.

On Jan. 30, police learned of two other victims who were also allegedly scammed by the suspect, who told them he could bring immigrants from Mexico to the U.S. The victims paid him over $20,000 dollars to assist with gaining legal status for 18 foreign, but after several months went by and no immigration progress was made the suspect stopped taking the victims phone calls.

The suspect convinced another victim that he could fix his illegal immigration status and provide the legal counsel necessary to bring several of his family members to the United States from Mexico. The victim paid the suspect over $10,000 for immigration counsel. But, as in the other cases, after payment was received the suspect stopped communicating with them and nothing was done regarding their immigration status.

According to police, all of the victims met with the suspect at Mozart Bakery located at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. That is where the victims conducted business with the suspect.

Regardless of anyone's immigration status, Gwinnett County Police are urging anyone who may have been scammed by the suspect to come forward. Detectives are trying to stop the suspect from continuing to target individuals seeking legal status in this country. Police are also encouraging anyone seeking legal counsel to verify the attorney’s status with the Secretary of State’s Office and the Georgia Bar Association.

