Police find weapon at middle school

Bradley Gray, WXIA 9:22 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

MCDONOUGH, GA. - Henry County Schools confirm that a weapon was confiscated from a student at Henry County Middle School late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a student alerted teachers of another classmate having a weapon on school grounds. The school's Resource Officer was told and found the weapon.

The student has been suspended, pending an investigation.

