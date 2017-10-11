Police find weapon at middle school

MCDONOUGH, GA. - Henry County Schools confirm that a weapon was confiscated from a student at Henry County Middle School late Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said a student alerted teachers of another classmate having a weapon on school grounds. The school's Resource Officer was told and found the weapon.
The student has been suspended, pending an investigation.
