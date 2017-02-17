Police: Home Depot cashier helps 4 suspects steal $4,000 in gift cards

Gwinnett County Police are searching for four suspects after they allegedly stole $4,000 worth of gift cards from a local Home Deport store with the help of a cashier. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department, WXIA)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police are searching for four men after they allegedly stole thousands-of-dollars worth of gift cards from a local Home Depot store with the help of a cashier.

According to police, the four suspects entered the Jimmy Carter Boulevard store Jan. 15, shortly before 5 p.m. and stole nearly $4,000 dollars of activated prepaid gift cards. Investigators have since learned the gift cards were used to take out cash at several Publix grocery stores in DeKalb County.

Police said the incident was initially reported as a robbery by a cashier. However, he has since admitted to helping his friends steal the gift cards.

The cashier was arrested for False Report of a Crime and Theft by Taking Jan. 24, but investigators are still searching for the suspects.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts of the suspects, they're asked to call Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers.

