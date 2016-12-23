Police hunt for leads in case of missing mom believed to be in danger

Police said 42-year old Cecilia Bustamante was last seen leaving her job located at 725 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta and hasn't been seen since.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. – Chamblee Police are asking for information on the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since Oct. 28.

Police said 42-year-old Cecilia Bustamante was last seen leaving her job located at 725 W. Peachtree St., in Atlanta. She was seen leaving in a frantic rush. Since then, her family and friends said they have not heard from her.

According to Chamblee Police Captain Ernesto Ford, authorities believe the woman is in danger.

According to Ford, Bustamante's husband lives in the metro Atlanta area with their 7-year-old son. However, it was a friend in Baltimore who reported her missing five weeks after her disappearance.

Bustamante's husband told police that his wife left quietly and that he hasn't heard from her. According to police, she left without any form of ID, money or her passport. But they're trying to figure out why the mother, who was said to be deeply involved her son's life, would take off without contacting anyone.

Bustamante is 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds. She also has ties to Baltimore, Md., and the Philippines.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chamblee Police Det. Winfield at (470) 395-2429 or Det. Clark at (770) 986-5009.

