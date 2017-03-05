Police identify man found dead near north Ga. shopping area

(Photo: Courtesy of Dalton Police Department)

DALTON, Ga. -- Police in north Georgia have identified a man found dead near a shopping area in Dalton.

Police said that 26-year-old Colin Chavez Shropshire of LaFayette, Ga. was last seen at the Cliffs Apartments on Shugart Roade around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was reported missing that night.

Police now believe the body spotted in a creek between the Academy Sports and Home Depot on the same road is that of Shropshire. A passerby spotted the body around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police have had the body taken to the state crime lab for autopsy to determine his cause of death however investigators said there was no obvious cause at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085 (Dial 9 and enter extension 189).

(© 2017 WXIA)