Suspects identified in deadly Chamblee QT shooting

Jilani Ade Bakhari CHAMBLEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHAMBLEE, Ga – Police have identified two men wanted in connection with last month’s shooting death of a man at a local convenience store.

Jilani Ade Bakhari and Leroy Starr Copney are wanted by police in the Dec. 29, 2016, shooting of Andrew Spencer at the QuikTrip located at 4050 Buford Highway.

A Chamblee police officer had pulled into the gas station to get gas at around 3:20 a.m. when he noticed a group of men around the front door and gas pumps who appeared to be in a confrontation. Police said moments later, four to five shots were fired.



The officer pursued a car he thought was a occupied by a suspect but later found out was not involved. He then returned to the scene and discovered the victim.

Police also have recovered the vehicle, a Maserati, involved in the shooting.

Leroy Starr Copney CHAMBLEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bakhari and Copney have been charged with multiple felonies including murder and aggravated assault.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

PHOTOS: Man shot in front of cop at QT

(© 2017 WXIA)