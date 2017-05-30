Police: Ingles employee shot by her husband

COVINGTON, GA - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife at her job.

The shooting happened 7:00 Tuesday morning inside the Ingles located at 7173 Turner Lake Road.

Allan Seebaran with Covington PD said the woman was shot in the arm by her husband, Jimquez Swiney. She is being treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Swiney is a black male, 33 years old, 5’7-5’10 tall, and about 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing red shirt and brown or tan colored pants.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

