Police investigate body found in Griffin

(Photo: Google Earth)

GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Police in Griffin, Ga. are investigating after authorities say a body was found North Expressway Friday evening.

Officials confirm the body was found around 10 p.m. but said that the body may have been there for some time. A witness told 11Alive that they noticed a heavy police presence in the expressway's intersection with Bowling Lane.

Police are not yet sure who the person was and are investigating whether the deceased may have been homeless.

At this time, police have not found any signs of foul play. Check back for updates as they become available.

