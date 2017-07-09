Woman shot, killed late Saturday night at College Park apartment

COLLEGE PARK, Ga -- A woman was shot and killed at a College Park apartment complex late Saturday night.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Diplomat Townhomes on Camp Creek Parkway.
"Officers found an adult female with a single gunshot wound to her chest," said police in a statement.
Police have one person in custody who they believe is responsible and detectives are continuing the investigation.
The names of the victim or the suspect have not been released.
