Woman shot, killed late Saturday night at College Park apartment

COLLEGE PARK, Ga -- A woman was shot and killed at a College Park apartment complex late Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Diplomat Townhomes on Camp Creek Parkway.

"Officers found an adult female with a single gunshot wound to her chest," said police in a statement.

Police have one person in custody who they believe is responsible and detectives are continuing the investigation.

The names of the victim or the suspect have not been released.

