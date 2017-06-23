Police investigate foul language and gang names spray painted on homes and cars

RIVERDALE, GA - Neighbors woke up to their cars and homes covered in spray painted graffiti early Friday morning. Car tires were turned teal, car emblems were spray painted silver and garage doors were covered in foul language and smiley faces.

The vandalism happened in the subdivisions of Fox Fire and Beethoven Circle off of Gray Fox Way and Fulton Co. PD are investigating what they say could be gang affiliated activity.

At least 30 cars and homes were vandalized, according to police.

A number of garage doors were spray painted with foul language such as "F---- Donald Trump" and "F---- the police".

"Gangland 60" and "Crip" were also cited in the graffiti.

Police say they have dealt with vandalism cases before but this time it's different.

The exact number of homes and cars that were affected are unknown at this time and no suspects have been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.

