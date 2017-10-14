Police investigating Austell homicide

AUSTELL, GA. - Police say they have no leads in the case of an Austell homicide.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, was found dead at 7220 Crestside Drive shortly after 10 am on Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the location on reports of a person down inside the resident.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Person’s Unit at 770 499-3945.

© 2017 WXIA-TV