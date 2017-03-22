2 women found dead in Lithonia home

Police lights.

LITHONIA, Ga. – DeKalb County Police are on the scene in Lithonia, Ga., investigating a double homicide.

Police are on the scene and have confirmed that two females, in their mid-20s and early-40s—possibly mother and daughter—were found dead inside an apartment in the 2600 block of Parkway Trail. Investigators said they were shot.

An 8-month-old infant was also inside the home, however, the they were not injured and is with other family members.

Police said that there is a possible suspect who has been detained and is being questioned at police headquarters.

The incident was called into dispatch at 2:28 a.m., Wednesday morning, after another family member found them. But police could not verify what events led up to the shooting or if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victim, however, they said that they believe the possible suspect did know the victims.

There was no forced entry, police said, but they did not confirm who lived in the home.

The investigation is underway.

11Alive is on the scene and will bring you more information as soon as possible.



