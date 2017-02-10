(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after fatal shots were fired in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to 3020 Delmar Lane Friday evening after a man was confirmed to be shot and killed.

Investigators are still working to gather information, and no other details are available at this time.

11Alive has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they develop.

