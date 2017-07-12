WXIA
Close

Police investigating suspicious device at Lilburn Wal-Mart

Bradley Gray, WXIA 6:21 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

LILBURN, Ga. -- Police are investigating a suspicious device found inside a Gwinnett County Walmart.

Officials confirm that the Gwinnett Hazardous Device Unit were called to the Walmart at 4004 Lawrenceville Highway to investigate a suspicious device. A customer alerted store managers after noticing something behind a toilet.

11Alive has crews headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories