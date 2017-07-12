Police investigating suspicious device at Lilburn Wal-Mart

LILBURN, Ga. -- Police are investigating a suspicious device found inside a Gwinnett County Walmart.
Officials confirm that the Gwinnett Hazardous Device Unit were called to the Walmart at 4004 Lawrenceville Highway to investigate a suspicious device. A customer alerted store managers after noticing something behind a toilet.
11Alive has crews headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for more updates.
