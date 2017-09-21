Police looking for suspects in Fayetteville Dollar General robbery

IMAGES FAYETTEVILLE POLICE

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. - Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a local Dollar General store on Tuesday night.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 pm when two men came into the store with guns and demanding money from the store’s register and safe.

One suspect was wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. The second suspect was wearing blue shorts, a black t-shirt and black ski mask.

After being given an undisclosed amount of money, the men in a gray, four-door sedan with a University of Florida edition, state of Georgia license plate.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (770) 461-4441.

© 2017 WXIA-TV