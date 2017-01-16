Police make large drug bust in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Dozens of marijuana plants and bags of dried leaves were seized in a drug bust last week in Forsyth County.

On Jan. 12, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a drug search warrant at a home on Jot Em Down Road in North Forsyth County.

Detectives confiscated 126 marijuana plants growing inside the home. Along with the plants, police said, they also found trash bags containing dried green leafy materials—believed to be marijuana.

One arrest was made for manufacturing, trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

