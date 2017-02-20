Police: Man abducted, held overnight

THINKSTOCK

ATHENS, Ga. – Robert Bowen went to the Baxter Street police station on Sunday, and told Athens-Clark County Police officers that he had been kidnapped two days earlier.

Bowen told police that he was physically assaulted and abducted at gunpoint by three young black males on Mcwhorter Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m., on Feb. 16.

He was forced into a black, Chevy Impala from the late 60s to early 70s, he said, and then blindfolded and taken to a trailer at an unknown location where he was held until the next morning. That morning, he said, his abductors demanded money from him—but he none to give.

Bowen stated that after being held throughout the night the suspects drove him to Dudley Drive and released him.

He described one in his late teens or early 20s, 5’11, 165 lbs., and one in his late teens or early 20s, 6-feet tall, 185 lbs.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Athens-Clark County Police Department, at (706) 613-3330.

