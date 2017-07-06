Police: Man attending training program in Atlanta missing

Arun Jayachandran (Photo: Atlanta Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police are looking for a missing man who disappeared while attending a training program in Atlanta.

Investigators say Arun Jayachandran had been in the city for an International Training work program and was last seen leaving the Atlanta Renaissance Concourse Hotel near the airport on June 28.

Police said the 27-year-old has not been seen since and is not familiar with the city.

If anyone has information on where Jayachandran is, they are asked to call 404-546-4235 or 911.

Jayachandran is described as a 5-foot-6, 110-lb man with brown hair and black eyes.

