Police: Man walking his dog kills would-be armed robber

LITHONIA, GA - DeKalb County Police are investigating an armed attempted robbery that left one suspect dead.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, DeKalb PD responded to a person shot call on the 5000 block of Cedar Croft Lane, Lithonia, Ga.

Officers say that a 44-year-old man was walking his dog when a white SUV pulled up next to him and two suspects exited the car.

The would-be robbers toted a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. However, the victim was also carrying a handgun and shot one of the suspects.

When police arrived to the scene, they found one of the suspects in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries and died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The second suspect ran from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

