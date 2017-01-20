Police: missing infant found; search still on for father

Devorick Coleman is wanted for kidnapping his 4-month-old son. Police believe they may be headed out of state. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department, WXIA)

UPDATE: Police say they found the missing infant in good health with a family member. They are still searching for the father.

ATLANTA -- Police say they are looking for a father who is wanted in the kidnapping of his 4-month old child.

Atlanta Police say Devorick Coleman has the infant with him and is not responding to police in efforts to get the child back to his mother. Coleman is not the legal guardian of the child.

Investigators say Coleman was last seen in the 200 block of 18th Street in Atlanta and is possible traveling to Mississippi in a White GMC Canyon 4Dr pick-up truck.

Police have issued a warrant for Coleman for kidnapping and interference with custody.

If anyone has any information of their whereabouts, they are asked to call police.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)